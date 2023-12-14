Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,333 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,497 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Bancshares makes up 2.5% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,570,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% during the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 546,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after buying an additional 307,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,448.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

