Profit Investment Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Forward Air comprises about 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $641,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

