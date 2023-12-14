Profit Investment Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.