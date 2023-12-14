Profit Investment Management LLC Has $390,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

