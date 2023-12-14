Profit Investment Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $274.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

