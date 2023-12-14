Profit Investment Management LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,675 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 204,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,242,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,703 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

