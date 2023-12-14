Profit Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $79,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

NKE stock opened at $121.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $184.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

