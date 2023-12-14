Profit Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

