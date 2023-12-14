Profit Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $118.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,018 shares of company stock worth $3,598,920. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

