Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

TGT opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.81. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

