Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 5.9 %

PLD opened at $129.25 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

