Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 177 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.0% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.6 %

AVGO opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $540.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,099.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $915.45 and a 200-day moving average of $877.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.