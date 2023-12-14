ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.65 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

