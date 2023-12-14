Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

