Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 2.2 %

PULM stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.85. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 64.09% and a negative net margin of 238.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

