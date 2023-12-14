Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Robert W. Duggan Buys 90,118 Shares of Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 90,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $843,504.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,966,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,003,444.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $555.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 696,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 166,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 216,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

