PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Lowered by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,702,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,332 shares during the period. PulteGroup makes up 5.5% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 2.60% of PulteGroup worth $422,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 64.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after buying an additional 773,543 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.1 %

PHM opened at $97.96 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

