Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 12.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

