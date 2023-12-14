QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.00

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 7223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

QCR Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $978.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. QCR had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QCR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

