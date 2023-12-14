QP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.