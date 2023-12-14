QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 780 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 55,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 238,806 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

