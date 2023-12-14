QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 168,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FPEI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.74. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,230. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.