QP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 198,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,123,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 516,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,273 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,846. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.