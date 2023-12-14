QP Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF makes up 1.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 18,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,883. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

