QP Wealth Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 122.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 199,577 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 3.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 134,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Pampa Energía stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 28,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. Pampa Energía S.A. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.02 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 20.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

