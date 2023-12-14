QP Wealth Management LLC Has $236,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.77. 621,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,540. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.