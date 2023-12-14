QP Wealth Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of RFV traded up $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $114.29. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.07. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.29.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.