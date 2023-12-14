QP Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIST. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,386,000 after acquiring an additional 328,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,928,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after buying an additional 419,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after buying an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 61,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VIST remained flat at $29.20 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 180,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

