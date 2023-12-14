QP Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. 24,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,578. The company has a market cap of $693.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

