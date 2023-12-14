QP Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.23. 889,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,366. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $18.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

