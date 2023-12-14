QP Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 23,416,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,186,137. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.