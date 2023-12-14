QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,338,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,973. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

