QP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up approximately 2.2% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 290,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 131.39%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

