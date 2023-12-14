QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of MDY stock traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $505.01. The company had a trading volume of 315,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $508.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
