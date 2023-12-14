QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 537 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,280 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.