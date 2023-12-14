QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 990 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 3.5 %

Mosaic stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 797,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,486. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

