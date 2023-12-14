QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $3,624,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $4,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 944,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,089. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.