QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 919.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 619,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 558,480 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4,119.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 427,161 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IGLD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 12,979 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

