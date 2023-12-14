QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,716,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 242,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,777. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

