QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after purchasing an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.65. 2,286,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,700. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $165.10 and a one year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

