QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416,547 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 99,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,930,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

