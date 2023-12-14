QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,754 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after acquiring an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,183,000.
Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,438 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
