QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,207 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the quarter. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 680.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XMPT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 178,504 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This is a boost from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

