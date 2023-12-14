QP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.33 on Thursday, reaching $197.66. 26,530,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,860,746. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

