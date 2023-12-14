Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 1,952 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.