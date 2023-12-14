Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 5,844 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

