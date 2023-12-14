Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

