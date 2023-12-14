Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $449,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.61 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

