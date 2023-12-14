Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

