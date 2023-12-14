Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.10 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

